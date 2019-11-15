|
Reinke passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at her home in Jenison, MI. She was born August 12, 1940 to the late Arnold and Dorothy (Maschke) Schelke. She was united in marriage to Norman Reinke on June 16, 1962 at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Port Hope, MI. Gloria graduated from Harbor Beach High School in 1958. After graduation she moved to Mt. Clemens to work with Detroit Edison. Upon marriage, she moved to Flint to work part-time at Consumers Energy until her retirement in 1997. Gloria was a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother and homemaker. She was an excellent cook and baker and enjoyed collecting cookbooks to try out new recipes. She took great enjoyment from watching a variety of cooking and decorating shows as well as her evening game shows. In her spare time, she also loved going to estate sales and gardening. Throughout the years, she always had a faithful pet as her companion while working outside in her garden. Upon Norman's retirement, they traveled throughout the United States stopping at flea markets and historical sites along the way. One of her favorite local destinations was visiting Frankenmuth and having dinner at Bavarian Village. Gloria will be truly missed by all who knew her. A private service was held at Cook Funeral Home in Grandville, MI on November 4, 2019.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Nov. 15, 2019