Gordon "Jim" Popham
Gordon James "Jim" Popham, 89, of Colfax Township went home to be with his Lord Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at McLaren Thumb Regional Hospital. Jim was born July 9, 1931 to Gordon and Anna Mae (Champagne) Popham of Meade Township where he grew up on the family farm. He graduated from Kinde High School and served in the United States Army. He was stationed in Germany and suffered some disabling injuries. He married Joyce Tilt on Oct. 16, 1954, who preceded him in death on May 1, 1996. He married Mary Schlabach Schaaf on May 9, 1998.
He worked for Superfoods in Vassar for several years while also building cabinets and doing carpentry projects. He was a skilled carpenter and appreciated fine craftsmanship. He was the building inspector for Colfax Township. Jim opened G. James Popham Supply, Inc. in the early 1970's when he began selling carpet out of a local motel garage. He quickly became known and admired within the community for his ambition, strong work ethic, and honest business practices. He built the current location as a retail store for carpet, appliances, cabinets, and furniture. When asked about retirement, he would often say, "I'll work as long as the Good Lord lets me," and that's what he did.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bad Axe and served as a trustee for several years. He valued good stewardship, hard work, and family. He had a sense of humor and loved to tease.
He is survived by his wife Mary; children Kathryn (Randall) Ross of Bad Axe, Cheryl (John) Rzendzian of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, and Laurie (Kevin) Thygesen of Millington; grandchildren Troy (Sheri) Popham of Bad Axe, Travis Ross of Bad Axe, Shannon Popham of Ubly, Briynne (James) McCrea of Bad Axe, Trenton (Sarah) Ross of Lakewood, Ohio, Benjamin (Christina) Rezendzian of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, Aaron (Danielle) Thygesen of Clio, Tanner Thygesen of Milan, Korey Thygesen of Davison, and Miranda Rzendzian of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky; great-grandchildren Jayvien, Landon, Brody, Beau, Zion, Noelle, William, Elinor, Callie, and Carter. He was preceded in death by siblings Anna Mae Gortkowski and Marie Kanaski.
Due to the current situation with COVID-19, a private funeral will be held at a later date, at the First Baptist Church of Bad Axe. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Bad Axe or The Special Olympics
of Huron County. Local arrangements through the Knoblock Funeral Home, Kinde, MI.