Gordon W. Lasceski, 30, of Kinde, passed away after a swimming accident on July 22, 2019. He was born in Bad Axe, Michigan on July 25, 1988, to the late Walter and Joann (Novock) Lasceski. Gordon graduated from North Huron High School in 2007. Gordon's greatest passion was farming; being a fourth generation farmer. He owned and operated Lasceski Farms with the help of his fiancé, Rhiannon Schrader, their children and Doug Fritch (friend). He loved raising cattle, pigs, chickens and horses. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and family outings. He loved to remanence his childhood memories of camping, birthdays and family get togethers. He was loving, caring, compassionate and very giving; always lending a helping hand where needed. Gordon would light up a room with his contagious smile and always making silly gestures. He was a loving father, fiancé, a soon to be stepfather, son and brother. Gordon is survived by his daughter, Annie Lasceski of Kinde; fiancé, Rhiannon Schrader and her children Donte, Ethan, Julian, Logan and Shaylynn Rodriguez; his brothers: Brian Hoody and his fiancé, Carol of Port Austin (children: Nikki, John and Brad); Kerry Hoody and his wife, Julie of Imlay City (children: Sara, Laken, and McKena). He was also survived by his aunts: Marlene (Gerald) Jimpkoski; Karen (Chuck) Koroleski; Jackie Blossom; Mary (John) Craig; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Joann Lasceski, grandparents Frank and Bernice Novock and Gordon and Anastasia Lasceski. A funeral mass will be 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Port Austin with Fr. Craig Carolan officiating. Cremation will follow after the service. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the MacAlpine Gage Chapel in Kinde and at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorials may be offered to be used at the family's discretion. Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on July 27, 2019