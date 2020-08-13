Grace Elaine Goniwicha
Grace Elaine Goniwicha, 74, of Owendale, was called home to our heavenly father on Aug. 12, 2020 in her home, with her husband by her side, to be reunited with their daughter Tina.
Grace was born on Aug. 7, 1946 to the late Arlene Eaglen. Grace was a proud Catholic convert having been welcomed into the Church shortly before her wedding. On Nov. 30, 1963 at St. Joseph's in Rapson, Grace was united in marriage to Dennis Goniwicha. Together, the two of them, for over 56 years, have endured the many blessings and hardships that life often brings. Grace was able to enjoy many things through that time, but always mentioned how she will miss her bowling friends, Breakfast Club, playing poker with her grandchildren, and especially her husband Denny.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Goniwicha; brothers, Joe (Sharon) Eaglen and Doyle Eaglen; sister, Sherry (Terry) Lewis; children, Sheila Errer, Derek Goniwicha, Dana (Ronnie) Irion, and son-in-law Troy Smith; grandchildren, Scott (Crystal Blackstock) Langley, Michael (Krystal) Smith, Ashley (Zachary Fritz) Errer, Brandon Errer, Devin Irion, Kendal (Jayci Dorland) Irion, Ryan Irion, and Alexis Phillips-Goniwicha; and many great grandchildren; all of whom she loves and misses dearly.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Peggy Rush, Linda Denton; brother, Dale Eaglen; and daughter, Tina Smith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Good Shepard Parish – St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m.
Face masks will be required in the church along with social distancing practices.
In respecting Grace's wishes, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the family discretionary fund.
