Grace Esch-Hepburn
Grace Esch-Hepburn, 95, died Nov. 11, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born Oct. 10, 1925 to Albert and Martha Hercliff. She married Clemence Esch Jan. 25, 1947 in Sebewaing, Michigan.
She graduated from Bay County Business College first in her class. She went on to become the first woman banker to run a branch office in the state of Michigan in 1964. She received numerous awards from the Michigan Bankers Association.
Besides banking, she reared four children on the Esch family farm. She is survived by her sons, Daniel (Janet) Esch of Yuma, Ariz.; Philip & Timothy Esch of Sebewaing, Mich.; and daughter, Lois (Jon) Sorenson of Anchorage, Alaska. She has four grandchildren: Ruth, Laura, Brian, and Erik. Also, she has two great grandchildren; Earl and Addison and one sister Betty (Dr. James) Burke of Evergreen, Colorado.
In 1985, Grace and Clemence became winter visitors to Yuma. They were residents of Sun Vista RV Park. In 2000 Clemence passed away, but Grace continued to visit Yuma in the winter. In 2007 she met Bill Hepburn and married him at age 82. They were happily married for 10 years, until Bill's death in 2017 at the age of 93. Grace was the oldest continuous living resident of Sun Vista - 35 years.
Grace was a member of Christ Lutheran Church. She crocheted blankets with her churches knitting group. She also sang in the choir of Christ Lutheran, which was one of nine church choirs during her lifetime. She lived a rich & fulfilling life with Jesus Christ as her foundation. Memorial Donations can be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 2555 S Engler Ave, Yuma, AZ 85365.
FAMILY
• Albert Hercliff, Father (deceased)
• Martha Skok, Mother (deceased)
• Daniel Esch (Janet), Son
• Philip Esch, Son
• Timothy Esch, Son
• Lois Sorenson (Jon), Daughter
• four Grandchildren, Ruth, Laura, Brian and Erik. two Great Grandchildren, Earl, Addison and one sister Betty (Dr. James) Burke
A private graveside service will be Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at Northlawn Cemetery in Sebewaing, MI.
