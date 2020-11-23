Grace Jean Krohn
Grace Jean Krohn, 86, a lifelong resident of Elkton area, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22,2020 at home, after a long illness, with family by her side.
Grace Jean was born on Jan. 25, 1934 at Hubbard Hospital in Bad Axe, to the late Albert E. and Laura E. (Tamblyn) Braun.
Grace graduated from Elkton High School in 1952. She worked for a year in Detroit before coming home to marry the love of her life, Warren J. Krohn on June 27, 1953. Grace and Warren were high school sweethearts, and both had a passion for horses. Many of their dates were spent horseback riding with friends and after they married there were always horses on the farm. They celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary June 27, 2020. Grace and Warren farmed together even while she worked at Sunny Acres Nursing Home and then for 27 years as laundry and housekeeping supervisor at the Huron County Medical Care Facility. After retirement, Grace enjoyed working several years in the weigh station at the Michigan Sugar Company in Sebewaing. Later, the two enjoyed traveling out west and visiting with family and friends. Grace was a member of the Elkton Missionary Church for more than 65 years. Grace and Warren were founding members of the Aim High Farm Bureau Group which met monthly for more than 60 years.
She is survived by her husband Warren, children Linda (Alan) Herman of Filion, Jan (Warren) Stoeckle of Bay Port and John of Elkton; five grandchildren, Justin (Rose) Herman of West Lafayette, Ind., Joshua(Melissa) Herman of Elkton and Jordan (Trisha) Herman of Elkton, Laura (Joel) Toner of Imlay City and Jessica (Auston) Higgins of Grand Rapids; and nine great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Laura E. Braun; brother and sister-in-law Bert and Neita Braun; father and mother-in-law Clarence and Verna Krohn; and brothers-in-law Earl and Gene Krohn.
CDC compliant visitation will be on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe. Private funeral services for Grace Jean will be held at the funeral home with Rev. Justin A. Herman officiating. Interment will be in the Riverside Cemetery, Elkton. Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe is handling the arrangements. Memorials may be made to Elkton Missionary Church, Huron County Nature Center or Thumb Industries, Inc. Condolences can be shared at www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com
.