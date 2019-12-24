|
Gregory William Alexander, 71, of Bay Port, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at Courtney Manor in Bad Axe, surrounded by family. Greg was born July 3, 1948 in Pigeon to the late William and Marie (Baur) Alexander. He graduated from Laker High School in 1966. He married Charlene Sprague Chandler on May 16, 2003 in Bay Port. He traveled the world in the US Navy during his 23 years of service, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 2 on April 1, 1989, having received many commendations and awards. He worked various jobs after his retirement as well as spending time with his grandchildren. His wit and sense of humor was constant and loving. He loved to tease, and he was adored by his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is survived by his wife Charlene; sons Michael (Melissa) of Indian Trail, North Carolina and Andrew (Hope) of Bay Port; step son Gary (Marcie) Chandler of Bad Axe; grandchildren Natalie, Kaitlyn, Brianah, Makenna, Vayda, Blake, Tyler (Ashly), Mackenzie (Ryan), Jared, Morgan and Chloe; great-grandchildren Sophia and Corbin; brothers Peter (Becky) of Midland and Brian (BJ) of Bay Port; sister-in-law Libby of Bay Port; and many nieces and nephews. Greg was preceded in death by his parents, sister Jill Cox, brother William Jr., father-in-law Russell Sprague and step son Mark Chandler. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28th at Bay Port United Methodist Church with Rev. Matthew Chapman officiating. Friends and family can begin visiting at church an hour before the service on Saturday. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. A special thank you to the staff at Courtney Manor in Bad Axe. Memorials may be made to the family. www.ChampagneFuneralChael.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Dec. 24, 2019