Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
989-453-2324
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
Guyneth G. Conners


Guyneth G. Conners Obituary
Guyneth G. "Butch" Conners, 80, of Caseville, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at McLaren Bay Region in Bay City. Guyneth was born Dec. 2, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Roy and Janet (Goslin) Clark. She married Darrel Conners June 21, 1986 in Caseville. She retired from Comcast in Bad Axe. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and dog Ralphie. She is survived by her husband Darrel; children Karen (George Carvalho) Finley of Rhode Island and Kelly (Doug) Engleman of Saginaw; step-daughter Kathleen (Duc) Duong of California; and grandchildren Phoebe, Seth, Karen, Nancy and Ngan. She is preceded in death by her first husband William Finley. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1 at the Champagne Funeral Chapel with Rev. Karen Bouverette officiating. Donations in her memory may be offered to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 31, 2019
