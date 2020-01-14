|
Rev. H. Frank Van Valin, 88, of Pigeon, passed into the care of his Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Scheurer Hospital in Pigeon. Frank was born June 28, 1931 to the late Rev. Howard and Pearl (Hodges) Van Valin in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Imhoff Van Valin and his brother Forest Van Valin. Frank earned his BA from Greenville College (1955), an MDiv from Asbury Theological Seminary (1955), and a ThM from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary (1957). He served the Free Methodist Church USA from 1955 until his retirement in 1999. His first appointment was to the Frankstown Ave. FM Church in Pittsburgh (1955-1960). He then served as an editor for the FM Publishing House in Winona Lake, Indiana (1960-1961). He was then appointed to the Dearborn FM Church (1961-1973). He was elected superintendent of the Southern Michigan Conference of the Free Methodist Church (1973-1977). After pastorates at the Greenville FM Church, Illinois (1977-1986) and Drayton Heights FM Church, Clarkston (1986-1990), he returned to Southern Michigan to pastor the Milan FM Church (1990-1993). After his initial retirement in 1993, he served interim pastorates at New Middletown FM Church, Ohio and then at Ogemaw Hills FM Church in West Branch. In 1998 he moved to Caseville and provided pulpit supply at Salem United Methodist Church and Kinde and Chandler Presbyterian Churches. He served the larger Free Methodist Church USA as General Conference Delegate, the national Board of Administration, and the Free Methodist Foundation Investment Committee. He contributed as a writer and editor for the Aldersgate curriculum series. He was the last surviving member of the Light and Life Hour Quartet and also served on the editorial team for Light and Life Magazine. He is survived by his wife, Carol Van Valin of Pigeon; brother Harold Van Valin of Washington; children Paul Van Valin of Virginia, J. Mark Van Valin of Detroit, Carol Van Valin Rau of West Branch, and Steve Van Valin of Missouri; 14 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at Pigeon River Mennonite Church with Rev. Dave Maurer officiating. Burial will be in Salt River Cemetery in Shepherd. Visitation will be 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel and one hour prior to the service on Saturday in the church. Memorials may be made to the Friends of Hope Africa University in Burundi or Oakdale Christian High School, Kentucky. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jan. 14, 2020