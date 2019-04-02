Harold Cummings, 90, of Gagetown, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Marlette Regional Hospital Long Term with his family by his side. Harold was born on Oct. 6, 1928 in Wakefield, MI, son of the late Charles and Marguerite (Stenske) Cummings. He married Doris Sparling on Oct. 4, 1952 at Bad Axe First Baptist Church. Doris preceded him in death on Feb. 17, 2015. Harold worked in construction for many years as well as being a long time Grant Township farmer who enjoyed gardening and camping. He especially liked to spend time with his family and grandchildren. Harold is survived by one son, Wayne (Brenda) Cummings of Mio; three daughters – Jean (Randy) Diebel of Gagetown, Connie (Jeff) Willis of Gagetown and Kathy (Pete) Gamet of Deford; one sister-in-law – Sharon Cummins of Gagetown; 13 grandchildren – Jackie (Ryan) Guigar, Randy (Laura) Diebel, Trent (Emily) Willis, Nicole (David) Aldis, Andrea and Megan Willis, Sarah (James) Hollon, Harry Cummings, Amber, Josh, Jacob and AJ Gamet, and Danielle Powell; seven great-grandchildren – Cody, Lindsey, Grace, Andrew, Luke, Ezekiel, Christian, and Baby Aldis due in May; many nieces and nephews. Harold was preceded in death by daughter - Nancy Cummings; brother – Don Cummins; sister – Margaret Summers. Services will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Community Wesleyan Church in Elkton. Officiating will be Pastor Randy H. Diebel and Pastor Ean Green. Burial will be in Grant Township Cemetery. Friends may call at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 1 to 8 p.m. or Wednesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m. If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary