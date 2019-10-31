|
Harold James "Jim" Holtrop, 74, of Bad Axe, MI, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at 2:22 a.m. at Covenant Cooper Hospital in Saginaw, MI, surrounded by his family. Jim was born on Dec. 21, 1944, in Hamtramck, son of the late Claus and Delores (George) Holtrop. He married Carol Nieschulz on Dec. 12, 1970, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Berne. They enjoyed nearly 49 years of marriage together raising four children and spoiling seven grandchildren. Jim had multiple interests and areas of passion. He worked as a teacher at Willow Run High School, Bridgeport Elementary School, and the Kipper Country School. He was also a case manager for the Thumb Area Commission on Aging and the Human Development Commission. Over the course of his life he also worked for Concerned Home Care, Vlasic Pickle Plant and the Detroit News/Free Press. He belonged to the Huron County Gideons where he was a past officer, the Thumb Rose Society, the Great Lakes District of the American Rose Society, the Huron County Master Gardeners, the Bad Axe Board of Review, and the Huron County Nature Center. He also owned and operated Integrity Guardianship and Conservatorship while providing income tax assistance to low-income, senior, and disabled residents. Jim is survived by: his wife, Carol Holtrop of Bad Axe; children, Valerie Holtrop (husband Vince Wiltse) of Wrightstown, WI, Joseph Holtrop of Bad Axe, MI, Jessica Holtrop (Tim Wrathell) of Sandusky, MI, Nathan (Rachel) Holtrop of Hudsonville, MI; grandchildren, Jackson and Sophia Umbreit, Adeline and Celia Woosley and Lyle Holtrop, and Andrew and Calvin Holtrop; sisters Claudia (Ted) Ferris of Prescott, AZ, and Jill (Mark) Hilla of Howell, MI; brother Claus (Sue) Holtrop, III, of Zilwaukee, MI; lifelong friend and knower of all his secrets, Walt (Cathy) Eddy of Freeland, MI; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jim was preceded in death by two brothers – Jack Holtrop and infant Kimber Holtrop. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Bad Axe First Presbyterian Church. Officiating will be Rev. Scott McDermand. Cremation will follow the services. Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe or Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon to celebrate Jim's life. Memorials may be offered to the Huron County Gideons, Huron County Nature Center or the Bad Axe First Presbyterian Church. To offer condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Oct. 31, 2019