Harold W. Fleming
Harold W. Fleming, 93, of Grand Haven, formerly of Kinde, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at his home under hospice care.
Harold was born June 12, 1927 in Pinnebog to the late Caleb and Jesse (McPhee) Fleming. In 1945 he graduated from Pinnebog High School. After high school he sailed the Great Lakes with US Merchant Marines then served in the US Navy 1950-1954. He married Mary Lentsch on Feb. 27, 1957 in Watertown, South Dakota. He drove truck for 39 years with E&L Transport, hauling cars for Ford, retiring in 1989 and moving to Lake Twp. In 2010 he moved to Grand Haven. He was a member of Spring Lake Presbyterian Church, a former member of Presbyterian churches in Kinde, Dearborn and Bad Axe, lifetime member of the Hubbard-Winsor Lodge of the Free and Accepted Masons #420 in Pigeon, Scottish Rite, Moslem Temple Shrine in Detroit, a past president of the Dearborn Shrine Club, the Port Austin American Legion, Caseville Eagles Club, and he was a volunteer driver driving children to Shriner's Hospital
. He enjoyed playing pool, woodworking, and spending time with his family.
Harold is survived by his wife Mary; sons Caleb of Grand Haven and William (Karen) of Canton; grandchildren Hollie, Caitlin, and Alexandra; great-grandchildren Natalie, Sadie and MaryJo; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers Russell, George, and Ray and daughter-in-law Beverly.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7 at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon with Rev. Dan Anderson of Spring Lake Presbyterian Church officiating. Burial with US Navy honors will be in Colfax Twp. Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Moslem Temple Shrine in Detroit or the Grand Haven American Legion.