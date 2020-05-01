Harold W. Spaetzel
Harold W. Spaetzel, 92, of New London PA, formerly of Ubly, Michigan, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at home.
He was the husband of Mary Eckenswiller Spaetzel with whom he shared 68 years of marriage.
Born in Ubly, Michigan, he was the son of the late William and Mary Young Spaetzel.
Harold was a veteran of the US Army.
He graduated from Ubly high school in 1945 and was class president. Harold was a Dairy farmer for many years.
Harold was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bad Axe.
He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife; two children, Gretchen Hessler (Greg) of Rolla, Missouri and Pauline Cousineau (Ed) of New London Twp. Pa.; and two granddaughters, Emily Heggan (Justin) of Wilmington, Del. and Heidi Cousineau of Miami, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary (Young) Spaetzel and his sisters, Lorraine Newcomb, Joanna Burrows, Mavis Ackerman and Wilma Daniels.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Willow Tree Hospice, 100 Sycamore Dr, West Grove, PA 19390 or Our Savior Lutheran Church, 123 W Irwin St, Bad Axe, MI 48413
Arrangements by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA
On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 1, 2020.