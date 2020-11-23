1/1
Harry J. Wisneski
Harry J. Wisneski
Harry J. Wisneski, 80, of Essexville passed away suddenly on Nov. 20, 2020. Harry was born on May 19, 1940 in Hamtramck to the late Frank and Mary (Vigenski) Wisneski. He moved to Kinde in the middle of the 1940s. Harry attended North Huron Schools and graduated in 1959. He then joined the U.S. Army and was assigned as a Paratrooper with the All American 82nd Airborne Division. He ended his U.S. Army commitment in 1964. Harry then embarked on a career with General Motors and retired in 1999. Harry was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2740 of Essexville.
Harry was preceded in death by his sisters Geraldine Majeski, Virginia Ignash and brother Raymond Wisneski. He is survived by his sons Brian (Julie) Wisneski of Henderson, Nev., Joe (Kim) Wisneski of Aurora, Colo., and Greg (Jennifer) Wisneski of Midland; grandchildren Shane, Kassia, Mackenzie, Hunter, Xavier and Landon; sisters Lillian Drake and Genivieve Fisher; brothers Eugene (Mary Ann), Sylvester (Mary), David (Jane), and significant other Darlene Moore.
Visitation will be held on Nov. 24, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. (rosary at 7 p.m.) at the Knoblock Funeral Home, 5720 N Van Dyke Rd, Kinde, Michigan. Funeral Mass will be held on Nov. 25, 2020 at 11 a.m., with a visitation prior from 10-11 a.m., at St. Mary's Church of The Annunciation of the Lord Parish, 1709 Moeller Road, Kinde, MI. Due to COVID restrictions, the family has decided not to hold a luncheon following the services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Knights of Columbus, 1021 Woodside Avenue, Essexville, MI 48732.



Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Nov. 23, 2020.
