Helen "Fran" Hatch

Helen "Fran" Hatch Obituary
Helen "Fran" Hatch
Helen "Fran" Hatch, passed away March 27, 2020 at Eastlake Terrace Assisted Living in Elkhart, Ind. She was born Oct. 8, 1917 in Caro, Mich. to Carl & Adeline (Atwood) Palmer. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Dallas (Dal) Hatch, and one brother Carlton "Bud" Palmer. Surviving are two children, Robert (Dawn) Hatch, Sherry Friedlander (John Mahoney), two grandchildren Paul Friedlander and Rachel Friedlander.
Fran worked at the Caro State Savings Bank until her marriage to Dallas Hatch in 1949. Thereafter she and her husband moved to many job-related states, from Maryland to California and in between. They moved to Bad Axe, MI in 1973 when they purchased the Coral Gables Motel. After selling the business five years later they purchased and managed the Harvest Table Restaurant in New Baltimore, Mich. After Fran and Dal retired, they chose to move back to Bad Axe.
Fran enjoyed flower gardening, reading, donating to charitable organizations and spending time with family and friends.
A celebration of life service will take place at a later date at Indian fields Cemetery in Caro, Mich. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Macular Degeneration Foundation. Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 8, 2020
