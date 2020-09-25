Helen Margie (Polega) Clor
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Helen Margie (Polega) Clor, loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched. On Sept, 23, 2020, she left us while sleeping peacefully at Autumnwood of Deckerville, Michigan also under the care of Compassus Hospice. She was in her 75th year and had suffered from dementia for the past few years.
She was born Feb. 9, 1945 in Bad Axe to the late Leo H. and Bernice I. (Filipiak) Polega. She graduated from Bad Axe High School in 1962 and attended Western University.
Helen lived a full life as a wonderful mother and homemaker. She worked various jobs throughout her life. Her co-workers and friends frequently talked about her laugh, her smile, and positive attitude. She loved to cook, enjoyed bowling, playing bingo, going on casino trips, canoeing, going on cruises. . For nearly a decade, Helen served as scorekeeper for the Double D Bar Softball Team. Most of all she loved playing cards, especially euchre and was known as a card shark with her risky euchre plays. Helen loved to eat Chinese food and drink beer. She enjoyed listening to and playing polka music, doing word searches and driving her car (running the roads). She was a skilled accordion player and often talked about how her parents enrolled her and her sisters in singing lessons because they wanted them to be like the Lennon Sisters. Helen was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt. She loved her family and instilled strong values in her children that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
She is survived by her son, Jody J. (Ginger L.) Clor of Birmingham, Alabama; her daughter, Pauletta R. (David C.) Oswald of Minden City, Michigan; loving grandmother to Zachary D. (Renee V.) Clor of Cumming, Georgia, Jasmine A. Loss of New Orleans, Louisiana, Hannah M. Clor of Cumming, Georgia, Autumn R. Loss of Minden City, Michigan, Christopher D. Oswald of Minden City, Michigan and Colton T. Oswald of Minden City, Michigan; loving great-grandmother of Branden M. Tucker, Isaac D. Clor, and Dominic J. Clor of Cumming, Georgia; proud and loving aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews. Helen will be sadly missed by her little furry companion Buster, of Minden City, Michigan; her former husband Thomas L. Clor of Minden City, Michigan; her brother Harold (Joyce) Polega, Cass City, Michigan two sisters, Angeline (Dale) Hiller, Harbor Beach, Michigan and Arlene P. Schumacher, Silverwood, Michigan.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, St. Hubert Parish in Bad Axe. Rev. T.J. Fleming, pastor will officiate. Her final resting place will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Bad Axe.
Visitation will be at the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly, Michigan on Monday from 2-8 p.m. and at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bad Axe on Tuesday from 10-10:45 am.
