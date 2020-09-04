1/
Henry J. Zalewski
Henry J. Zalewski
Henry J. Zalewski, 94, of Westland and Caseville, passed away May 26, 2020.
Henry was born October 1925 in Burnham, Ill.
Henry married Donella Bowerman on Dec. 24, 1974 in Westland, MI
Henry was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, two sisters, his wife Donella, and his son Michael. He is survived by one brother, three children, 17 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, two nieces and three nephews.
He was a WWII and Korean War vet, retired after serving in the Army for 20 years. He work for Clyde Smith and Sons Nurseries and went on to retire from General Motors.
He enjoyed golf, bowling, fishing, bingo, casinos and all other sports. His absolute favorite pastime was spending time with and telling stories to family and friends. Henry was voted the "swellest guy" in high school, which translates today to "friendliest". He was able to maintain that status his entire life.
Words can not express how much you meant to each one of us and how much we miss you.
His funeral service will be held on Monday Sept. 21, 2020 at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan
*Due to the very limited amount of attendees allowed, immediate family members only. Anyone wishing to send flowers, please consider donating to St Judes Hospital or Disabled American Vets in his honor.



Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Sep. 4, 2020.
