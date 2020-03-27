|
Herbert H. Neurath
Herbert H. Neurath, 87, of Pigeon, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Scheurer Hospital in Pigeon.
Herb was born Jan. 14, 1933, in Pigeon to the late Henry and Frieda (Rathke) Neurath. He married Elaine Deering on June 6, 1953, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Berne. Herb was a 1950 graduate of Pigeon High School. After high school, he worked on the family farm and numerous employers. In 1976 he started Neurath Oil Company in Bad Axe where he served his customers proudly until he retired in 1995. Herb loved music and sang in the church choir for 72 years. He was a member of St John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Berne. He was a loving husband and father, and truly enjoyed spending time with his family.
Herb is survived by his wife of 66 years Elaine; sons James (Carole) Neurath of Cadillac, Douglas (Jenny) Neurath of Boise, ID, and daughter Karen (Ron) Ewald of Gagetown; grandchildren Dustin (Nicole) Neurath, Casey (Brandon) Hazenburg, and Kristin Ewald; great-grandchildren Jackson and Finley Neurath, and Bryden and Kenley Hazenburg; sister MariAnne Dast; sisters-in-law Dorothy Hensel, Marge Goslin, and Shirley Deering; and many nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services are being held Friday, March 27 at Champagne Funeral Chapel with Rev. Steve Neuman officiating. Burial will be in St. John's Ev. Lutheran Cemetery-Berne. A public memorial service will be held at a date to be announced at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church- Berne.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church or St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church Choir. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 27, 2020