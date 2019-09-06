Home

Services
Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
989-453-2324
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Linkville, MI
View Map

Herbert H. Stark


1926 - 2019
Herbert H. Stark Obituary
Herbert H. Stark, 93, of Pigeon, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Country Gardens in Pigeon. Herb was born Aug. 1, 1926, in Detroit to the late Carl and Mary (Reher) Stark. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He married Dorothy Heck June 22, 1957, at St. John Lutheran Church in Kilmanagh. She preceded him in death March 28, 1993. He retired from the City of Detroit as a supply purchaser and moved to Pigeon. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Linkville, Pigeon VFW, and a former member of Sherwood on the Hill in Gagetown where he enjoyed golfing. He is survived by sisters-in-law Elizabeth Stark of St. Clair Shores and Jeanne Stark of Nebraska; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his infant son Douglas in 1965 and brothers: John, Edward, William and Arthur Stark and sisters: Alma Boitos, Martha Schenk, Ruth Kastraba, Lillian Irion and Betty Stark. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at St. Paul Linkville with Rev. Chris Suggitt officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Grand Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Scheurer Hospital. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Sept. 6, 2019
