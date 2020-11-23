Hugh A. Smith
Hugh A. "Hoot" Smith, 71, of Caseville passed away suddenly Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Aspirus Hospital in Ontonagon, while doing the sport he loved most, deer hunting, with his two sons, two grandsons and close friend Terry Chapin.
Hoot was born Sept. 2, 1949 in Pigeon to the late Don and Eleanor (Langley) Smith. He graduated from Caseville High School in 1967. He served in the US Army from 1970 to 1972 in Vietnam, receiving a Bronze Star Medal. He married Janine Karle on May 30, 1970 at Salem United Methodist Church in Pigeon. He retired from Tower Automotive in Elkton after 40 years working as a press operator and later as maintenance labor. He was a 25 year member of Community Wesleyan Church of Elkton where he served previously as an usher and board member.
Hoot is survived by his wife of 50 years Janine; children Don (Deanne) of Pigeon, Sue (Ken) Rice of Essexville and Doug (Dana) of Pigeon; grandchildren Quinton, Brayden, Janine, Katie, Willow and Summer; great-grandson Reed; brother Rollie (Dawn) of Owendale and sisters Toni (the late Dennis) Vollmer of Caseville and Heidi Liske. He was preceded in death by his sister Caroline Reyes.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25 at Community Wesleyan Church of Elkton with Rev. Ean Green officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Caseville Twp Cemetery. You may watch the service online at facebook.com/cwcElkton
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family.