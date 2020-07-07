Ilene Fern Young
Ilene Fern Young, 94, of Elkton, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Courtney Manor in Bad Axe.
Ilene was born Nov. 1, 1925 in Lake Township to the late Russel and Ella Rose (Smith) Grigg. She married Kenneth Young Sept. 20, 1946 in Elkton, he preceded her in death July 1, 2007. She retired from Active Industries after 24 years employment. She was a member of the Elkton United Methodist Church, Century Oaks Golf Course (where she got a hole in one), and she was active in fund-raising for cystic fibrosis research. She enjoyed golfing, sewing, crocheting, antiques, playing BINGO, giving away her cooking and baking, and spending time with her family. She danced the jitterbug with her brother Carl, having taught him as a child and continued throughout life. The highlight of her summer was the Grigg family reunion.
She is survived by her children Kenneth (Priscilla) of Livonia, Dennis (Jan) Young of Elkton, Cindy (Robert) Sprague of Linwood, Tammy (Steve) Gnagey of Pigeon; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; sister Jean Kuhn of Ohio and sister-in-law Helen Mero of Medina. She was preceded in death by her son Gary and brothers: Robert, Loren, Leonard, Jeff, and Carl Grigg, and sisters: Annabel Wiederhold, Ella Mae Hollinshead, Dorothy Bouverette, Lucille Schember, June Nicol, and Shirley Grigg.
There will be a private family interment at Riverside Cemetery in Elkton. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
