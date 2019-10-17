|
|
Irene A. Grifka-Wozniak, 88 of Harbor Beach, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at McLaren Port Huron following a short illness. Irene was born on Feb. 12, 1931, in Kinde, to the late Anthony and Agnes (Fisher) Polega. She married Martin Grifka on Jan. 21, 1950, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Dwight. He preceded her in death on Oct. 20, 1980. She married Pat Wozniak and he also preceded her in death. Irene attended Kinde High School. She farmed with her family. She was employed at Walboro Industries. She wintered in Florida. Irene enjoyed trips to the casinos, baking, playing pinochle, euchre and bingo. Irene is survived by two sons, Larry Grifka and his wife, Sherry of Snover, Gary Grifka and his special friend, Sandy, of Snover; 21 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Francis Grifka of Ubly; one brother, Eugene Polega of Port Austin, two sisters, Grace Zurek of Brighton and Dena Pereny of Port Austin. She was preceded in death by five sons, Dave, Emmett, Roger, Harry and Lee Grifka; one daughter, Barbara "Barbie" Grifka, three grandchildren; three brothers, Albin, Irvin and Frank Polega; one sister, Dorothy Sosnoski. Mass of Christian burial for Irene will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Good Shepherd Parish in Argyle. Rev. T.J. Fleming, pastor of St. Hubert Parish in Bad Axe will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly on Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Argyle. Memorials have been requested to Irene's family, care of her son, Larry Grifka. Please visit www.smigielskifuneralhomes.com to express your sympathy and sign the guestbook for Irene's family.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Oct. 17, 2019