Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
View Map

Irene K. Maurer

Irene K. Maurer Obituary
Irene K. Maurer, 102, of Waterford passed away Feb. 9, 2020. She was the dear wife of the late Ernest; Loving mother of Cynthia (Ken) Reinke and Dennis Obee; dear sister of Genevieve Horitski and Emma Lemanski; cherished grandmother of Lori Reinke and Steven (Rebecca) Obee. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday 1 p.m. until time of service. Interment at St. Michael's Cemetery, Port Austin. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020
