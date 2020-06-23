Irvin Francis ChampagneIrvin Francis Champagne, 86, of Caseville, formerly of Saginaw Township, departed this life on June 19, 2020 at Plainview Assisted Living in Auburn.Irvin was born on April 25, 1934, to the late Peter Sr. and Olive (O'Conner) Champagne. On October 22, 1955, he was joined in holy matrimony to Alice Martha Kubacki. Irv proudly served as a Corporal in the United States Marine Force in the Korean War. He was actively involved at the St. Roch Catholic Church and was a member of the Caseville Eagles Club and the American Legion. He loved spending time with his loving family going camping and fishing. He also loved to do woodworking and playing Euchre (Sandbaggers). He retired from CSX Railroad in 1996.Irv is survived by his wife Alice; he was a loving father of five: Sharon Champagne of Caseville, Joan (Brian) Pickelman of Freeland, Renee Muirhead of Austin, Texas, Lisa (John) Fallis of Saginaw, and Brian (Kimberly Nicholson) Champagne of Rocky Top, Tennessee; Irv leaves behind several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, James Muirhead, and siblings: Annamae, Loretta, Joanne, Helene, Winifred, Virgil, Jim, Russell, Grace, Lee, John, Peter Jr, and Chuck.A funeral mass will be 11:00am Thursday, June 25th at St. Roch Catholic Church, 6253 Main Street, Caseville, with Fr. Robert Pare presiding. A private burial will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery at a later date.Memorials may be made to the Parkinson Foundation.The family would like to say a special thank you to Plainview Assisted Living, Auburn, The Care Team, Saginaw, and the Champagne Funeral Chapel, Pigeon.