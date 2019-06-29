Isabell Marie Zurek

Isabell Marie Zurek, known to all as Marie, was born Sept. 27, 1924, to Leo Gosdzinski and Edna Kulish Gosdzinski. Marie passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019, with family by her side. She was the loving mother of Ken (Jill) Cartier, Jerry Cartier, and Carol (Jerry) Makowski. Loving grandmother of Tammi Cartier, Jeremy (Elaine) Cartier, Nate (Jennifer) Cartier, Jean-Marie Cartier, JT (Hope) Cartier and Kristen Makowski. Loving great grandmother of Destiny Roediger, Raymond Roediger, Carter Cartier and Braylen Cartier. Marie was predeceased by two loving husbands, Stan "Frenchie" Cartier and Sylvester "Syl" Zurek. She was a caring stepmother to Philip Zurek, Larry Zurek, Marge (Brad) Dawson, Don (JoAnn) Zurek and had numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marie also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews and friends near and far. She was proud of her Polish heritage. Marie had a wonderful sense of humor, a bright outlook on life and a ready smile. She was a great cook and baker, an avid reader, loved to crochet, sew and paint china. She was an original "Rosie the Riveter" and a proud member of the American Rosie the Riveter Association, Willow Run Chapter. A private service will be held at St. John's Cemetery in Ubly, Michigan. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on June 29, 2019