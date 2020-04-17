|
|
Isabelle (Issy) Cutright
Isabelle (Issy) Cutright, 90, of Argyle, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was born Thursday, Jan. 2, 1930 in Argyle to the late Stanley and Helen (Miller) Morell. She was a fabulous cook and caregiver.
She is survived by two sons, Ed Ruth, and Stan (Natalie) Ruth; six grandchildren, Justin Ruth, Russell (Amanda) Ruth, Preston (Sheila) Ruth; Hannah Ruth, James Ruth, and Ryan Ruth; four great-grandchildren, Kenzie, River, Sawyer, and Haven; one sister, Yvonne Scott; one brother, Donny Morell; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by six brothers, Stanley, Raymond, Fred, Tim, Louis, and Ronnie.
A graveside service will be held Monday, April 20, 2020 at noon at the St. Joseph/St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery in Argyle.
Memorials in memory of Isabelle may be made to the Sanilac Medical Care Facility, Sandusky.
Arrangements entrusted to the Hacker Funeral Parlors, Sandusky.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 17, 2020