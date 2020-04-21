|
Jack Rochefort
Jack Rochefort, 87, of Bad Axe, passed away on April 20, 2020 at his home with family by his side.
Leland "Jack" Rochefort was born on Nov. 20, 1932 to the late Avery and Irma (Babcock) Rochefort. He graduated from Bad Axe High School in 1951. Jack served in the U.S. Navy.
He married Jean Shuart on Sept. 19, 1953. She preceded him in death on July 30, 2013. On Nov. 4, 2016, he married Harriet (Hartshorn) Detrick.
Jack started his Tool & Die career at Moczik Tool & Die, Filion in 1953 and worked there until they closed in 1972; at which time he purchased Thumb Tool. Needing more space, in 1973 he purchased a piece of property from his parents' farm located in Verona Township. This is the current location of Thumb Tool. This abuts the Bad Axe Industrial Development which was also part of the Rochefort farm.
Jack always gave credit to God, for providing him with family, friends, and dedicated employees; who helped make Thumb Tool & Engineering (TTE) the second largest extrusion die maker in North America.
In his spare time, Jack enjoyed keeping a healthy lifestyle, tending to his many fruit and nut trees, visits to Thumb Tool, talking to his many friends and spending time with his family.
Jack is survived by his wife, Harriet of Bad Axe; his two daughters: Cindy (Mac) McBride of Bad Axe and Lori (Kevin) Trepkowski of Ubly; two sons: Jerry (Donna) Rochefort of Port Austin and Jeff (Cindy) Rochefort of Bad Axe; grandchildren: Annie (Aaron) Meinhold, Rebecca (Bryan) Couet, Megan McBride, Melissa (Josh) Herman, Jill (Jeff) Miller, Jeff (Tina) Rochefort, Zac (Katie) Eskau, Rob Eskau, Michael Eskau, Garrett (Faith) Jurges, Jackie Rochefort, Samantha (Kolbe)Guza, Amanda Gentner, Garrett Gentner and Hunter Rochefort; great-grandchildren: Haley, Jack, Ethan, Jake, Griffin, Katelyn, Andrew, Ryan, Joel, Georgia, Carter, Parker, Heath and Sophie. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law: Allene Walker, Pat Ortega, Janet Rotger and Janie Shuart; brother-in-law: Clark (Veniece) Shuart and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean; brothers: Don and Lyle Rochefort and sisters: Florence McDowell Black and Carol Watkins Klawinski.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held with cremation burial immediately following at Colfax Township Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Per his family wishes, they ask that you plant a tree in his memory.
Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 21, 2020