Jacob Allen Langley, 25, of Port Hope, MI, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Regency Hospital in Ohio. He was born July 9, 1993 in Saginaw, MI, the son of Josh and Jessica (Langley) Heck. He had been proudly employed at Huron Casting as a steel worker. Jacob enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, firearms, four wheelers and pulling tractors. He loved his family and dearly loved spending time with his son, Gunner Jacob is survived by his son, Gunner Langley of Elkton, MI and his brothers, Christian (Kaycie Goretski) Smith of Cass City, MI and Jarid (Emma Johnson) Heck of Pigeon, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessica and Josh and brother, Taylor. Funeral services for Jacob Allen Langley will be held Monday, March 4, 2019, at noon at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading with Pastor Herb Strickland officiating. Interment will follow in the West Reading Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to the St. Joseph Hospital. To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com