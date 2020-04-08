|
Jacquelyn Ann Yaroch
Jacquelyn Ann Yaroch (Jackie), 89, of Port Austin passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Born Oct. 11, 1930 to Leo Diehl Wilson and Dorothy Susanne (Mayer) Wilson in Toledo, Ohio the family moved to Detroit in 1942. She graduated from Mackenzie High School in Detroit, MI in 1948 and attended the University of Detroit and Wayne State University. Upon receiving her MTASCP, she went to work in the lab at Mount Carmel Hospital in Detroit as a Medical Technologist. She took time off to raise a family and in 1976 took a position with H&R Block from where she retired as a manager in 1991.
She met Eldon Yaroch of Port Austin in Sept. 1952 and they were married June 13, 1953 by Rev. Father Karl Mayes at St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church in Detroit. They lived in Detroit until 1985 and then made Port Austin their permanent home. They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary this past June.
Jackie's life in Port Austin was kept busy with husband Eldon and her many volunteer hours with the Huron County , Friends of the Port Austin Library, Port Austin Historical Society, events like Clothe a Child and Water Warriors, and church activities at St. Michael Parish. She also taught an aerobics class for her "ladies" at the U&I Club. Her husband, music, reading, and her grandchildren were some of her greatest joys.
Her wonderful life will be forever carried in the hearts of her children her children; Michael(Debra) Yaroch, Sue (Paul) Finney, and Amy (Kelly) Carroll; grandchildren Travis (Renee) Yaroch, Joshua (Carly) Yaroch, Kaitlyn (Derek) Byerle, Michael (Amy) Yaroch and Nicholas (Dayna) Carroll; and great grandchildren Logan, Madelyn, and Liam Yaroch; Jackson, Nash, and Braxton Yaroch; Caden, Harper, and Weston Byerle; Eldon and Cora June Carroll; and one little one who will arrive in September to Michael and Amy Yaroch.
"There exist people who are humble, but the world revolves around them. They're the quiet ones, the strong, peaceful ones, who form the unbreakable hub for a bunch of fragile spokes. True families aren't bred, they're spun together. And at their center, at the center of the infinite wheel of every family of every kind, blood or otherwise, there is a hub, that person, those people, who hold the wheel together and keep it turning," - Deborah Smith.
Due to current restrictions, a private service for immediate family at the Church of Saint Michael and interment are planned. A Memorial Mass and gathering will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Port Austin Historical Society to help them continue their work.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 8, 2020