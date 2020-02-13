|
James Christ Millgard, 76, of Port Austin, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. James was born March 5, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Emmanuel and Stella Millgard Borema and much loved step-dad Charles "Charlie" Borema. He married Maureen Gail Parker on July 14, 1965 in Golgatha Lutheran Church in Chicago. Jim graduated from Calumet High School in Chicago and joined the Air Force in 1962, spending his tour of duty at the 754th Radar Squadron, Port Austin. After serving, he worked Civil Service there and during this time, he began the family business, Millgard Painting and Decorating Services, which included all his children around 1975. He retired in 2012. He was married to Gail and was a loving father to their four children for 55 years. Jim is survived by his wife, his love, and best friend Gail Parker Millgard of Port Austin; son Brian (Carol) Millgard of Port Austin; two daughters, Pamela (Duane) Weber of Port Austin, Sheryl Jo and the late Don Koroleski of Filion; one sister, Lorraine and the late Bill Ross of Chicago, Illinois; sisters-in-law-Lori Parker of Bad Axe, Renee Pulcer of Harbor Beach; brothers-in-law, Phil McBride, Larry Pulcer, and Owen Sommerfeld; six grandchildren, Michael and Bradley Young, April (Rob) Ellery, Kirsten Champagne, Bryan and Jill Koroleski; and seven great grandchildren, Ray, Brendan, Blake, Isabelle, Riley, Shaelyn, and Wilson. Jim was preceded in death by his son Jeffrey Millgard, son-in-law Donald Koroleski, sister, Arlene and the late Fred Hasler, sister-in-law, Deanna Sommerfeld, Charlen McBride, Bonnie Gottschalk and the late Ralph Gottschalk. Jim loved his family and was loved by many nieces and nephews but held a special place in his heart for close nephew Earl Hasler and godson Jim Hasler. He enjoyed golfing, playing around in the flower beds, board games, meatloaf sandwiches, going to the casino and really enjoyed it when he won. He had fun just "kicking back" and watching TV's Judge Judy. He really enjoyed just lying in the sun and thanked God he did not live anywhere else but Michigan's Thumb. People knew Jim for his big smile and easy-going demeanor. Jim and his terrific sense of humor will always be remembered. If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 13, 2020