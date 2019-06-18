Services Apsey Funeral Home 3467 Main Street Deckerville , MI 48427 (800) 376-3574 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Apsey Funeral Home 3467 Main Street Deckerville , MI 48427 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Patrick's Catholic Church 1801 E. Palms Rd Palms , MI View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Patrick's Catholic Church 1801 E. Palms Rd. Palms , MI View Map James L. Oswald

James L. Oswald, 83, of Palms, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, in McLaren Port Huron Hospital. He was born Jan. 16, 1936, in Minden City, the son of the late Raymond and Sarah (Strochein) Oswald. On June 22, 1957 he married Miss Marie H. Gentner at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Ruth. Jim grew up in the Minden City area. Attended school at Hunt Country School and graduated from Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School in 1954. He was a lifelong area farmer. Worked as a Rural Letter Carrier out of Palms and Minden City for 41 years. He served as a Delaware Township trustee for several years. Jim was a member of the K of C's Sandusky Council and the St. Patrick's Men's Club. He enjoyed playing cards, gardening, pheasant hunting, fishing and going to casinos. Jim is survived by his wife, Marie H. Oswald of Palms, nine children, Cynthia (Eugene) Kociba of Frankenmuth, Judith (David) Allen of Delta Township, Linda (Irish) Gallagher of Benton Harbor, Mike (Crystal) Oswald of Richmond, Pat (Charlotte) Oswald of Deckerville, Mary (Scott ) Sheltrown of Farmington Hills, Mark (Tangi) Oswald of Mt. Pleasant, Lori (Chad) Geiger of Brown City and James (Rachel) Oswald of Greenville; 25 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; two brothers John (Sandy) Oswald of Remus, Robert (Elaine) Oswald of St. Clair Shores; one sister Mrs. Mary Messing of Harbor Beach; and one brother-in-law Robert Booms of Harbor Beach. Also, several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Fr. Raymond Oswald and Richard Oswald; one sister Mrs. Shirley Booms; brother-in-law Gerald Messing and sister-in-law Beatrice Oswald and grandson Raymond Geiger. A funeral mass for James L. Oswald will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday at St. Isadore Parish/St. Patrick's Catholic Church Palms. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m., Tuesday in the Apsey Funeral Home and 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday in the church. Memorials may be given to the Delaware Township Fire Department, St. Patrick's Cemetery or Mass donations can be made in Jim's memory. Condolences may be sent on-line to apseyfuneralhome.net Published in Huron Daily Tribune on June 18, 2019