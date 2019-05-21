James Lawrence Siewert, 50, of Elkton, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at McLaren Thumb Region Hospital in Bad Axe. Jim was born on Nov. 4, 1968, in Bad Axe, son of William Siewert and Ruth (Witherspoon) Pangborn. He graduated from Bad Axe High School in 1986. Jim was a lineman by trade. He enjoyed his time working for Shupe Dairy, Errer Farms, and Great Lakes Hydrodemolition Services. He was also the former owner and operator of Siewert Construction. Jim enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family and friends, motorcycling with his fiancée Cindy, and playing cards. He was always there to lend a helping hand and brought joy and laughter to all those around him. Jim is survived by his daughter - Jamie (Doug Miller) Siewert of Bad Axe; his fiancée - Cindy Chapek of Elkton; grandmother - Dianna Siewert of Bad Axe; aunts – Wendy (Alex) English of Bad Axe and Mary (Mac) Connolly of Ubly; uncle – Jay Siewert of Filion; one brother and three half-sisters; many cousins and countless friends, especially Chuck and Marge Connors. Jim was preceded in death by his grandfather, Fredrick Siewert. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery of Elkton. A memorial will be held at a later date. If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary