Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
84 Westland Drive
Bad Axe, MI 48413
(989) 269-3000

James Lawrence Siewert


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Lawrence Siewert Obituary
James Lawrence Siewert, 50, of Elkton, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at McLaren Thumb Region Hospital in Bad Axe. Jim was born on Nov. 4, 1968, in Bad Axe, son of William Siewert and Ruth (Witherspoon) Pangborn. He graduated from Bad Axe High School in 1986. Jim was a lineman by trade. He enjoyed his time working for Shupe Dairy, Errer Farms, and Great Lakes Hydrodemolition Services. He was also the former owner and operator of Siewert Construction. Jim enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family and friends, motorcycling with his fiancée Cindy, and playing cards. He was always there to lend a helping hand and brought joy and laughter to all those around him. Jim is survived by his daughter - Jamie (Doug Miller) Siewert of Bad Axe; his fiancée - Cindy Chapek of Elkton; grandmother - Dianna Siewert of Bad Axe; aunts – Wendy (Alex) English of Bad Axe and Mary (Mac) Connolly of Ubly; uncle – Jay Siewert of Filion; one brother and three half-sisters; many cousins and countless friends, especially Chuck and Marge Connors. Jim was preceded in death by his grandfather, Fredrick Siewert. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery of Elkton. A memorial will be held at a later date. If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now