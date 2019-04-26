Services Champagne Funeral Chapel 7356 W Michigan Ave Pigeon , MI 48755 989-453-2324 Visitation 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM Champagne Funeral Chapel 7356 W Michigan Ave Pigeon , MI View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Pigeon First United Methodist Church James Lyle McCormick

1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers James Lyle McCormick, 82, of Pigeon died Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Scheurer Hospital in Pigeon. Diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis in 2012, Jim succumbed to the disease after a long, hard fought battle. Jim was born June 4, 1936 in Caseville to the late Dudley and Ethel (Johnson) McCormick. He graduated from Pigeon High School in 1954. He and Cozette Sturm were married Jan. 28, 1956, in Pigeon. Jim worked at C.F. Sturm and Son automobile dealership in Pigeon while attending college at Central Michigan University. After the passing of his father-in-law Don Sturm in 1963, Jim and Cozette purchased the dealership from Cozette's grandfather Charles F. Sturm. A short time later the name of the business was changed to Jim McCormick Motors, Inc. The business is now owned by his son David. Jim found great pride in the business as it has remained in the family for four generations. Afflicted by polio during his high school years did not deter Jim from his love for sports. While in high school he ran track, played football and until this day he holds the record at the Pigeon High School for scoring the most points in a basketball game. After graduation Jim played hockey on a Huron County Traveling League. Whatever the sport, whether it was a tennis match or a golf outing, Jim was a competitive player, especially when playing in the annual golf tournament in Florida, which is where he and Cozy spent their winters. Spending time on his boat, the "Cozy" was something Jim, his family and friends enjoyed whether it was swimming or fishing on Saginaw Bay or navigating the waters to Mackinac Island. Jim enjoyed traveling, especially cruises. Jim was blessed with a beautiful voice. He and his twin sister Joyce sang in the Caseville church choir as children and during high school Jim sang in a quartet (taking first place at a tri-county competition). He also sang for many area weddings. Jim is survived by his wife of 63 years, Cozette; three sons David (Peg), Michael(Angie), and Jim (fiancée Cheryl) all of Pigeon; seven grandchildren Marisa McCormick, Lauren (Jordan) Gruehn, Charlie (Bex) McCormick, Carly (Steven) Riske, Kelsey (Jesse) Osentoski, Alec (Jenna) McCormick, and Derek (Selena) McCormick; seven great-grandchildren Gracelyn, Kadyn, Avery, Josephine, David, Kannon and Crew; twin sister Joyce (Larry) Werner; brother Doug Behr; brother-in-law Don Sturm and sister-in-law Jean Behr. He was preceded in death by his brother Edward Behr and in-laws Onalee and Jim Kervin. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 29 at the Pigeon First United Methodist Church with Rev. Cindy Gibbs officiating. Burial will be in Caseville Township Cemetery. Visitation will be noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel. The family would like to thank Dr. Ali Khan, Compassus Hospice of Cass City and Scheurer Hospital Long Term for the care they provided Jim. Memorials may be made to the Pigeon First United Methodist Church, of which Jim was a member or Scheurer Hospital Long Term Care. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries