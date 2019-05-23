Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc.
425 State Street
Harbor Beach, MI 48441
(989) 479-3407
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc.
425 State Street
Harbor Beach, MI 48441
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc.
425 State Street
Harbor Beach, MI 48441
View Map

James M. Lee


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James M. Lee Obituary
James M. Lee, 75, of Ashland, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Brimley. He was born on Sept. 14, 1943, in Superior, Wisconsin to the late Harold and Dorothy (Saline) Lee. Jim served in the U.S. Army. He and Esther (Rupp) Guitar were united in marriage in Las Vegas. Together they owned and operated a Subway Restaurant for 27 years. He was a Past President of the Lions Club for many years, and a member of the American Legion Post of Rochester Minnesota. He enjoyed fishing, boating, playing cards, especially cribbage, he enjoyed hosting friends and neighbors at his home, and enjoyed going to the casino. He is survived by his wife Esther (Rupp) Guitar Lee, of Ashland, Wisconsin, and his children: Kristina of Minnesota, Brandon of Minnesota, a brother Robert E. Lee of Wisconsin, a sister Dorothy Saladis of Wisconsin, five grandchildren and a daughter-in-law Rose Meyer of Minnesota. Jim is preceded in death by a Step son Joseph Brian Guitar, brothers David and Harold, and sister Mary Louise. Funeral Services for Jim will be Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Ramsey Funeral Home, with Rev. Ron Schultz officiating. Burial will follow in Rock Falls Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. Memorials may be given to the Family Discretionary Fund, PO Box 633, Ashland, WI 54806. Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now