James M. Lee, 75, of Ashland, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Brimley. He was born on Sept. 14, 1943, in Superior, Wisconsin to the late Harold and Dorothy (Saline) Lee. Jim served in the U.S. Army. He and Esther (Rupp) Guitar were united in marriage in Las Vegas. Together they owned and operated a Subway Restaurant for 27 years. He was a Past President of the Lions Club for many years, and a member of the American Legion Post of Rochester Minnesota. He enjoyed fishing, boating, playing cards, especially cribbage, he enjoyed hosting friends and neighbors at his home, and enjoyed going to the casino. He is survived by his wife Esther (Rupp) Guitar Lee, of Ashland, Wisconsin, and his children: Kristina of Minnesota, Brandon of Minnesota, a brother Robert E. Lee of Wisconsin, a sister Dorothy Saladis of Wisconsin, five grandchildren and a daughter-in-law Rose Meyer of Minnesota. Jim is preceded in death by a Step son Joseph Brian Guitar, brothers David and Harold, and sister Mary Louise. Funeral Services for Jim will be Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Ramsey Funeral Home, with Rev. Ron Schultz officiating. Burial will follow in Rock Falls Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. Memorials may be given to the Family Discretionary Fund, PO Box 633, Ashland, WI 54806. Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com