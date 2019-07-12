Services MacAlpine Funeral Home, Inc - Bad Axe 302 North Hanselman Bad Axe , MI 48413 (989) 269-6409 For more information about James Willett Viewing 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Faith Gospel Tabernacle Viewing 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Faith Gospel Tabernacle Funeral 3:00 PM Faith Gospel Tabernacle 3108 Rescue Road Bad Axe , MI View Map Pastor James Richard Willett

1946 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Pastor James "Jim" Richard Willett, of Bad Axe, passed away unexpectedly at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma on July 7, 2019 at the age of 73. James was born in Sandusky, MI, on Jan. 15, 1946. He was the fourth of eight children and was taught the family trade of brick/stone masonry. However, at a very early age, Jim felt the Lord calling him into ministry. He would arrive home from school, grab his Bible, and walk out into the woods behind his parent's home where he would preach to the trees. Jim married Judy McWilliams on Feb. 27, 1965, and their ministry together began immediately. They accepted their first pastorate in Carsonville at the age of 20. Three years later, Jim felt the Lord leading him to pioneer a new work. In 1968, he and his small family moved to Bad Axe and began having Sunday services in the Farm Bureau Insurance building. During this season of life Jim also sold Kirby vacuum cleaners to support his growing family. The Lord showed his blessing and shortly thereafter the church was able to purchase a small Presbyterian church on Rescue Road. As the church grew, so did the vision. Today, Faith Gospel Tabernacle stands as a testament to the Lord's blessing and call so many years ago. In June of 1996, Jim and Judy once again felt the Lord leading them in a new direction. The ministry of Faith Gospel was turned over to his daughter and son-in-law, Pastor Mike and Lynette Beeler. Jim and Judy began full time evangelism giving birth to Healing Word Ministry. For the past 50 years Jim has passionately preached God's Word and loved people. Over the last 30 years Jim has also played a key role in the ministry of Blossoming Rose which blesses the land of Israel. He has used his masonry skills to help rebuild and restore archaeological projects. In his spare time, Jim enjoyed golfing and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Jim never forgot the importance of passing on the legacy of faith to each generation. He felt it was his continued duty to instruct his household in the ways of the Lord. He and Judy have prayed fervently that all of their children through four generations will serve the Lord and their circle will be unbroken. James is survived by his wife Judith Ann Willett; children Melissa (Michael) Dodder, Jamey (Mark) Willett/Parker, Lynette (Michael) Beeler, Richard (Carol) Willett, Kristen Willett (James Ziegler); 12 grandchildren: Courtney, Nicholas, Cassidy, Hannah, Sierra, Mikayla, Gabriella, Seth, Sydney, My-Aisha, Masonry, & Malique; siblings: Bernice Sobczak, Sylvia Moeller, Laura Emmerson, Delberta Gordon, Delton Willett, and Glenda Wrubel. James is preceded in death by his parents Glenn & Pauline Willett, one brother, Lawrence "Larry" Willett; and three brothers-in-law: Larry Moeller, Donald Gordon, and Raymond Holubec. The funeral will take place 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Faith Gospel Tabernacle (3108 Rescue Road, Bad Axe). Pastor Mike Beeler will officiate the service. Showings will take place on Saturday, July 13, from 2 to 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. until time of service. A family discretionary fund has been set up to help Judy with ongoing financial obligations and care as Jim was her sole provider and caregiver. Contributions can either be made directly to her or to FGT. Please designate "Willett family" on your contribution. Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on July 12, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Pastor James Richard Willett Photo A shepherds heart... just like Jesus Pastor James Richard Willett Photo View All Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries