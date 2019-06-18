Home

POWERED BY

Services
Champagne Funeral Chapel of Elkton - Elkton
5495 Pigeon Road
Elkton, MI 48731
(989) 375-2310

James Thomas Costello

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Thomas Costello Obituary
James Thomas Costello, 71, of Elkton, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Huron County Medical Care Facility in Bad Axe. Jim was born July 13, 1947, in Bad Axe to the late Keren and Lucille (Casey) Costello. He graduated from Bad Axe High School in 1965. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He married Doreen Nickerson on June 15, 1979. He retired from U.S. Manufacturing in Warren in 2014. He enjoyed playing pool, riding motorcycle and spending weekends with family. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Doreen; sister Patricia (Leon) Schuart of Bad Axe and brother K. Joe Costello of Bay City; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Dennis and sisters Dorothy, Mary and Nancy. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel with Rev. Karen Bouverette officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now