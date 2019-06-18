James Thomas Costello, 71, of Elkton, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Huron County Medical Care Facility in Bad Axe. Jim was born July 13, 1947, in Bad Axe to the late Keren and Lucille (Casey) Costello. He graduated from Bad Axe High School in 1965. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He married Doreen Nickerson on June 15, 1979. He retired from U.S. Manufacturing in Warren in 2014. He enjoyed playing pool, riding motorcycle and spending weekends with family. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Doreen; sister Patricia (Leon) Schuart of Bad Axe and brother K. Joe Costello of Bay City; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Dennis and sisters Dorothy, Mary and Nancy. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel with Rev. Karen Bouverette officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary