James Thomas "Bud" PallasJames Thomas "Bud" Pallas, 75 of Argyle, passed away Aug. 11, 2020.He was born on Nov. 27, 1944 in Sandusky. He was married to Sharon Bradshaw on Nov. 22, 1969.Bud served 16 years with the Argyle Township Volunteer Fire Department, and served Honorably in the United States Nation Guard and United States Army for seven years.Bud worked as forklift operator many years at Snover Stamping, Ubly seatbelt and finally Kelsey Hayes before they closed.Son of Maxine "Thornsbrough" Pallas and the late Fred W. Pallas.Bud is survived by his loving wife Sharon; his two children Karen Marie Pallas of Sandusky and Kristie Ann Pallas-Karlson (James) of Nashville Tennessee; granddaughters Lauren Fay Heilig and Tori Marie "Pallas" of Sandusky, Kylie Whisper Karlson; grandson Thaddeus Lee Karlson both of Nashville, Tennessee; mother Maxine; brother Fred (Alice) Pallas; Beverly Jones; John Mardlin; his best friend since childhood Gary Walker; sister- and brother-in laws James and Marilyn Peters; friends Judy and Duane Freel as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.He was preceded in death by his son James Thomas ll, father Fred, brother David, and brother in law Jerry.A grave side service will be held at noon Sept. 12 at Downington Cemetery, 3151 Rangeline Road, Deckerville Michigan 48427; immediately followed by a wake at Wilson Park-Deckerville. Rev. Dr. G. Patrick Thompson, Pastor will officiate. Military honors being rendered by American Legion Post 369 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2945 both of Sandusky.