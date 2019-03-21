Services Champagne Funeral Chapel 7356 W Michigan Ave Pigeon , MI 48755 989-453-2324 Memorial service 2:00 PM Bad Axe Knights of Columbus Hall, 1038 S Van Dyke Bad Axe , MI View Map James W. Barry

James W. Barry, 65, of Kalamazoo, formerly of Bad Axe, passed away unexpectedly March 8, 2019, at home of natural causes. Jim was born Feb. 18, 1954, to Eugene "John" and Bernice (McGeachy) Barry. He graduated from Laker High School in 1972 and Michigan State University. He worked for Farm Home Administration in several offices across northern Michigan. After retirement, he enjoyed selling pasties at farmer's markets in the Kalamazoo area. Jim was an avid reader; a book or newspaper was always at hand. He enjoyed history, world travel — including volunteering with the Peace Corps in Belize, going to Music Festivals, Folk Dancing, and volunteering at the Wheatland Music Festival. Jim is survived by his parents, Eugene "John" and Bernice Barry; his special friends, his dogs Willie and Dottie; his former wife, Kayla Barry; siblings, Jon Peyerk, Jo Wolschlager, Jean Barry, Jeryl Barry, Jana (Al) Barry and Jeffery Barry; nieces and nephews Mikkee (Keith) West, Ben (Tina) Peyerk, Jessica (Greg) Slusser, Jennifer (John) Root, Jerome Dean, Doris (Kiju) Victoria, Shannon Barry and Todd Wolschlager; great-nieces and nephews, Amber and Lydia Slusser, Avery West, Cooper Peyerk and Colin and Baby Root. He was preceded in death by his brothers, PFC Jeremy E. Barry, and infant brothers, Jayme and John Barry; and brothers-in-law, Steven Wolschlager and Frank Purtell. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at the Bad Axe Knights of Columbus Hall, 1038 S Van Dyke, Bad Axe, MI, 48413. Burial will be in St. Felix Cemetery in Pinnebog in the spring. Memorials may be offered to the family discretionary fund or the . Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 21, 2019