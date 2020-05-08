James W. Moore
1940 - 2020
James W. Moore
James W. Moore, 79, of Kinde, passed away peacefully at his home on May 1, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born Oct. 5, 1940 to the late John D. and Mary (Mroczek) of Kinde.
Jim was a lifelong residence of Kinde, and a member of St. Edwards Catholic Church and Kinde Lions Club. Golfing, bowling, playing cards, going to casinos, square dancing, camping and traveling were all things in life he enjoyed.
He married Ginger Case on June 16, 1976. Together they traveled extensively, wintered in Florida for many years and made friends wherever they went.
As a State Farm agent for 30 years Jim earned countless awards for sales excellence but the care of his clients was always his true motivation. His professionalism, and compassion for his policyholders, was evident in every customer interaction.
Following his grandchildren in all their sports teams, concerts, plays and other extra-curricular activities brought Jim great joy.
Jim's son Gary preceded him in death. He his is survived by his wife Ginger, his children Karen (Mark) Carroll of Romeo, Mark (Cathy) Case of Canton, Debby (Moore) (Pat) Sackrider of Saginaw, Brian (Martha) Case of Flushing, Ricky (Kristy) Moore of Minden City and daughter in law Debbie (Moore) Fabyan of Bad Axe; eighteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews; his brothers Edward (Ruth Ann) of Bad Axe, Robert (Mary) of Burton, John (Marge) of Kinde, and Gerald (Kathleen) of Royal Oak.
The outpouring of care and support from the entire community of Kinde, over the many years he needed it, was greatly appreciated by Jim and the entire family and the wonderful care givers at Compassus Hospice were a God send.
Jerry and Cheryl Horetski and Ken and Lori Toner provided so much love, support and care for Jim. We are forever grateful.
Cremation has taken place at Sunset Valley Crematory of Bay City.
A memorial service is planned for a later date.
Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
May 6, 2020
Jim was always one that had a smile on his face and so much fun to be around! So happy for the few times we were able to spend with you both here in Florida and in Michigan. He fought a great fight!!! Love you Ging!!
Greg & Tami Dion
Friend
May 4, 2020
Aracelys and I share in your sadness as we remember Jim.
Tim and Aracelys Moore
May 4, 2020
Ginger & Family, Hold on to your memories, and let them guide you during this time of sadness
Joan Ender
Friend
May 4, 2020
Ginger and family. Sending our sincere sympathy on the loss of Jim. Jim was always a gentleman and a very caring man. Sending a hug to you Ginger.
Gerald and Nancy Particka
Friend
May 4, 2020
Our prayers and Condolences to you Ginger and all of the family.
Jim and Maryb Bambach
Friend
May 4, 2020
You are in my thoughts and prayers
Catherine Feil
May 3, 2020
Jim may you rest in peace
Eddie Budnick
Family
May 3, 2020
Eddie Budnick
Family
May 2, 2020
Prayers for Jims family he was a great man and did a lot for people and the town of kinde and a good friend of my dad have a lot of good memories with him especially playing softball with my dad going to be missed by many
Mr. and Mrs. David jCraig And family And family
Friend
May 2, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this difficult time. You are a wonderful family!
Sincerely, Ellen Yaroch
Ellen Yaroch
Friend
May 2, 2020
Ginger.... there are absolutely no words to express the deep sadness we feel over " Jimmy's " passing....
Over the years we sure had some GREAT times together !!! Put a lot of miles on travelling together, dancing together, camping together ~~ these are the memories that will stay with us until the end of time. On May 1st a piece of our hearts travelled to heaven with Jimmy . Condolences to each person in the Moore family
Don & Carole Koehn
Friend
May 2, 2020
I knew Jim all my life he was a teammate on the Kinde /Huron County League a good man and a fine second baseman , you led a good life Jim , your reward awaits you
Tom Meagher
Friend
May 2, 2020
A great friend and Uncle! Will be missed dearly!
Linda Schave
May 2, 2020
Great guy. Loved playing golf with him and Ginger. Will miss him a lot.
Dennis and Julie Gottschalk
Friend
May 2, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Marge Andreski-Frantz
Neighbor
