James W. Moore
James W. Moore, 79, of Kinde, passed away peacefully at his home on May 1, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born Oct. 5, 1940 to the late John D. and Mary (Mroczek) of Kinde.
Jim was a lifelong residence of Kinde, and a member of St. Edwards Catholic Church and Kinde Lions Club. Golfing, bowling, playing cards, going to casinos, square dancing, camping and traveling were all things in life he enjoyed.
He married Ginger Case on June 16, 1976. Together they traveled extensively, wintered in Florida for many years and made friends wherever they went.
As a State Farm agent for 30 years Jim earned countless awards for sales excellence but the care of his clients was always his true motivation. His professionalism, and compassion for his policyholders, was evident in every customer interaction.
Following his grandchildren in all their sports teams, concerts, plays and other extra-curricular activities brought Jim great joy.
Jim's son Gary preceded him in death. He his is survived by his wife Ginger, his children Karen (Mark) Carroll of Romeo, Mark (Cathy) Case of Canton, Debby (Moore), (Pat) Sackrider of Saginaw, Brian (Martha) Case of Flushing, Ricky (Kristy) Moore of Minden City and daughter in law Debbie (Moore) Fabyan of Bad Axe; 18 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews; his brothers Edward (Ruth Ann) of Bad Axe, Robert (Mary) of Burton, John (Marge) of Kinde, and Gerald (Kathleen) of Royal Oak.
The outpouring of care and support from the entire community of Kinde, over the many years he needed it, was greatly appreciated by Jim and the entire family and the wonderful care givers at Compassus Hospice were a God send.
Jerry and Cheryl Horetski and Ken and Lori Toner provided so much love, support and care for Jim. We are forever grateful.
Cremation has taken place at Sunset Valley Crematory of Bay City.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Dwight Township with Fr. Craig Carolan officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at Colfax Township Cemetery.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.