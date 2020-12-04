1/1
Jane E. Steinman
Jane E. Steinman, 93, of Caseville passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 after a short illness and stay at Country Gardens Assisted Living in Pigeon.
Jane was born Aug. 24, 1927 in Chandler Township to the late Clarence and Jessie (Beadle) Steinman. Jane will always be remembered as owner of Chuck and Jane's Cottage Inn Restaurant in Port Austin. Jane and business partner Chuck Walmsley opened the restaurant on June 14, 1960. Chuck passed away in 1975 and Jane formed a partnership with John Klosowski in 1976. Together they operated the restaurant until Jane retired on Nov. 2, 1997. Jane was an active member of the community and served the local residents and summer visitors for over 30 years. She was known for the restaurant's "round table" where many customers came and shared their stories with Jane. She will truly be missed.
Jane was preceded in death by seven brothers and one sister. She was the last of the Steinman children. Surviving are her former business partner John Klosowski; sister-in-law Barbara Steinman; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, good friends, thoughtful neighbors and her cherished dog Coco.
Grave side services will be 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11 at Caseville Twp. Cemetery. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Condolences can be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Dec. 4, 2020.
