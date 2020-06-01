Jane Marie Pedler
Jane Marie Pedler, 72, of Caseville passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at McLaren Thumb Region Hospital in Bad Axe.
Jane was born Feb. 29, 1948 in Cass City to the late George and Helen (Steinman) Gretz. She graduated from Cass City High School in 1966. She married Kenneth Pedler Aug. 5, 1966 at the Caseville RLDS Church.
She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Caseville. She enjoyed music, singing, old movies, and going to casinos. She was very committed to her family and enjoyed spending time with friends, family and cats.
She is survived by her husband Kenneth; son Brian of Tennessee; grandchildren Bradley and Shelby. She was preceded in death by her sister Judy Remus and brother Ronald Gretz.
A memorial service will take place at a later date. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Thumb Animal Shelter. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Jane Marie Pedler, 72, of Caseville passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at McLaren Thumb Region Hospital in Bad Axe.
Jane was born Feb. 29, 1948 in Cass City to the late George and Helen (Steinman) Gretz. She graduated from Cass City High School in 1966. She married Kenneth Pedler Aug. 5, 1966 at the Caseville RLDS Church.
She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Caseville. She enjoyed music, singing, old movies, and going to casinos. She was very committed to her family and enjoyed spending time with friends, family and cats.
She is survived by her husband Kenneth; son Brian of Tennessee; grandchildren Bradley and Shelby. She was preceded in death by her sister Judy Remus and brother Ronald Gretz.
A memorial service will take place at a later date. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Thumb Animal Shelter. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jun. 1, 2020.