Janet E. Watts Obituary
Janet E. Watts, 83, of Caseville, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Autumnwood of Deckerville. Janet was born Aug. 29, 1936 in Detroit to the late Robert and Elizabeth (DeLamielleure) Dereadt. She graduated from Marygrove College with a degree in chemistry. She worked for Chrysler Missile helping develop the Redstone Missile. She worked 42 years in education, as a teacher, counselor and elementary principal, retiring from Caseville Public School. She is survived by her brother Jim (Ruth) Dereadt of Caseville and sister Laurie (Tom) VanSteenkiste of Ray Township; children Randy (Sandy) Watts of Shelby Township, Brian (Sherry) Watts of East Lansing, Bob (Connie) Watts of Williamston, Sandy (Kelvin) Lee of San Diego, and David of Caseville; grandchildren Alison (Aaron), Andrew, Nathan (Katie), Alex, Josh (Cara), Katie, Andrea, Griffin, Adam, Adrienne, Kassy, Greg, Jon, Kelsey, and Carter; great-grandchildren Aliana, Aiden, Isaiah, Eliza and Rory; and her countless "Kids" from Caseville School. She was preceded in death by her brothers Robin and Chuck Dereadt. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31 at Caseville Public School Auditorium with Rev. Karen Bouverette officiating. Burial will be in Caseville Twp Cemetery. A Celebration of Life luncheon will follow the service at Seasons Change Home Health 8201 Port Austin Rd, Pigeon. Visitation will be 2-8 Thursday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon and one hour prior to the service on Friday at school. Memorials may be made to Huron County Community Foundation for the establishment of the Janet Watts Memorial Scholarship. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jan. 28, 2020
