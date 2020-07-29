Janet Lucille Ousley
Janet Lucille Ousley, 80, of Filion, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her home under hospice care.
Janet was born Nov. 3, 1939 in Bad Axe to the late John and Ada (Newville) Karle. She worked as a cafeteria aid in Bay Port School. She enjoyed cooking and crafts.
She is survived by her children John (Shelly) Nickerson of Pinnebog, Tom Nickerson of Bay City and Brenda (Steve) Schnake of Filion; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; brothers Mike and Lewis Karle; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Ousley; the father of her children Thomas Nickerson; step-daughter Rebecca Olson; brothers Joseph and Howard Karle; and step-father Marion Sikoski.
There will be a private family service at a later date. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com