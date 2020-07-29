1/1
Janet Lucille Ousley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Lucille Ousley
Janet Lucille Ousley, 80, of Filion, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her home under hospice care.
Janet was born Nov. 3, 1939 in Bad Axe to the late John and Ada (Newville) Karle. She worked as a cafeteria aid in Bay Port School. She enjoyed cooking and crafts.
She is survived by her children John (Shelly) Nickerson of Pinnebog, Tom Nickerson of Bay City and Brenda (Steve) Schnake of Filion; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; brothers Mike and Lewis Karle; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Ousley; the father of her children Thomas Nickerson; step-daughter Rebecca Olson; brothers Joseph and Howard Karle; and step-father Marion Sikoski.
There will be a private family service at a later date. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
989-453-2324
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Champagne Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved