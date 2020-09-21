Janette Marie Rumsey
Janette Marie Rumsey, 74, of Bad Axe, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Janette was born Nov. 1, 1945 in Bad Axe, daughter of the late Erwin and Wilma (Murdock) Williams. She married Lance Rumsey on July 15, 1968 in Bad Axe.
Janette loved spending time with her family, gardening, and making the best German potato salad.
She is survived by her husband Lance Rumsey of Bad Axe; daughter Laurel (Matt) Brickel of Bad Axe; three sons, Jon Dee (Christie) Rumsey of Wheaton, Ill., Todd (Stacey) Rumsey of Sparta, and Ryan (Kristen) Rumsey of New Orleans, La.; Two brothers, Dan Williams of Texas and Randy Williams of Bad Axe; two sisters, Joanne (Terry) Renn of Elkton and Sally Pearl of Bad Axe; eight grandchildren, Christian, Abigail, Hannah, Madelyn, Giddeon, Claudia, Malachi, and Patrick.
She was preceded in death by her brother David Williams and sister Connie Dubs.
Private services were held at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe.
If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com
.