Janice E. Roestel
Janice E. Roestel, 77, of Pigeon, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Meadow Lane Assisted Living in Bad Axe with family by her side.
Janice was born on Sept. 16, 1942 to the late Raymond and Ethel (Kundinger) Lutz. She was baptized on Oct. 4, 1942, confirmed on March 25, 1956, and was united in marriage to Leon Roestel on April 8, 1961 at St John's Lutheran Church, Kilmanagh. Leon preceded her in death on July 21, 2019.
Janice is survived by her daughter Tammy (James) Armbruster of Mesa, Ariz., sons Kevin (Pamela) of Pigeon, Timothy (Jennifer) of Gaylord, Dean (Marnie) of Mt Pleasant, and daughter Tracy (Scott) Schmitt of Jacksonville, NC; grandchildren Patricia (Adam) Sample, Jason, Ryan, Kayla Armbruster, Stephanie (Matthew) Ellicott, Jillian (Matthew) Lafave, Matthew (Shayna) Roestel, Heather (Justin) DeMars, Kenneth Roestel, Allison (Brennan) Miller, Emilee Roestel, Justin, Carter, Dilan Roestel, Caleb (Fianceé Alyssa Zank), Carson, Mackenzie Schmitt and nine great grandchildren; sister Donna Ziel; sisters-law-Peggy Roestel and Marge (Michael) Stevenson and several nieces and nephews.
Janice was a member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church-Berne and was an active member of the Women's Society Group. She was also involved in the "Proud to Be" Farm Bureau Group, and was a 4-H leader where she taught sewing.
Gardening, camping, and snuggling babies were among her favorite pastimes. She loved to sew and took pride in her work producing many beautiful quilts. As her children were growing up, she made many of their clothes. As years went on, she began making her special baby blankets which fast became a child's favorite thing to cuddle. Most of all, Janice loved to quilt. Her quilts were her pride and joy. To show her love; each of her children and grandchildren have quilts to remember her by.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Ethel Lutz, her father-in-law and mother-in-law Henry and Gertrude Roestel, brother-in-laws Lloyd Ziel and Donald Roestel.
There will be a private family funeral service Monday, July 6 outdoors at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church-Berne with Rev. Steve Neuman officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seasons Change Hospice or St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church.