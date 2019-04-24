Services Kaufman & Company Funeral Home 84 Westland Drive Bad Axe , MI 48413 (989) 269-3000 Visitation 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM Kaufman & Company Funeral Home 84 Westland Drive Bad Axe , MI 48413 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Hubert Parish-Sacred Heart Catholic Church Bad Axe , MI View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Hubert Parish-Sacred Heart Catholic Church Bad Axe , MI View Map Janice Marie Kraus

Janice Marie Kraus, 66, a lifelong resident of Bad Axe, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. Janice was born Nov. 20, 1952, in Detroit, daughter of the late Jack F. and Anna M. (Gergely) Ward. Janice graduated from Bad Axe High School in 1970, and she was employed as a secretary with a local accounting firm until her retirement in 2004. Janice was a lifelong parishioner at St. Hubert Parish-Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bad Axe and a member of the Fr. Solanus Casey Guild. As a member of the Verona Hills Golf Club, she enjoyed golfing and socializing with her friends. Janice also loved playing with her grandchildren, traveling around the world with her husband, and spending time at the beach in Florida. Janice was an avid cook, making the best pasties and pies. She was known by her friends and family as a warm, caring person, always having a beautiful smile on her face. She will be missed by everyone. Janice is survived by her husband, retired Judge Karl E. Kraus ,of Bad Axe; five children, Carrie (Christopher) Barrette of Shelby Township, Joseph (Morgan) Bator of North Branch, Brooke (Brandon) Russell of Rockford, Matthew (Lisa) Kraus of Grand Rapids and Brian (Dana) Kraus of Rockford. She is also survived by four brothers, Michael Ward of New Haven, Bruce (Jennifer) Ward of Lake Mills, Wisconsin, Allan (Susan) Ward of Sand Pointe and Kenneth (Machelle) Ward of Salt Lake City, Utah. Janice is also survived by one sister, Patricia (Roy) Deneen of Bad Axe. She had 11 grandchildren, Kyler, Jack, Jolie, Easton, Baylee, Bryce, Briar, Kaitlin, Mackenzie, Morgan and Sara. Janice was preceded in death by her first husband, Trooper Bernard Bator; and her brother, Scott Ward. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at St. Hubert Parish-Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bad Axe. Officiating will be Fr. Rob Howe, pastor. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may visit at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Thursday. A scripture service will be offered at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the Fr. Solanus Casey Guild. If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, visit www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 24, 2019