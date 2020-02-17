|
Jarred David Glaza
Jarred David Glaza, also known as Jar Bear and Uncle Jar Jar, 36, of Fort Wayne moved on to heaven on Feb. 28, 2020 due to a sudden illness.
Jarred was born in Cass City, MI on Sept. 27, 1983, where he was the oldest of three brothers. He graduated from Cass City High School in 2003 and attended Baker College & Delta College thereafter. Jarred was born and raised in Michigan until moving to Arizona at the age of 28.
Jarred has held numerous jobs throughout his life, including some of his favorites, which required him to travel throughout the country. He worked for three years at Northwest Railroad Company, repairing railroads and bridges, and he was also a truck driver for one year. He used this time to see the country and travel to many different states. Although Jarred liked traveling for work, he really enjoyed jobs that centered around helping animals. Jarred worked many years on dairy farms, while living in Mich., Ariz., Tenn., and Ind.. While living in Fort Wayne, Jarred worked at Bentley's Animal Boutique for two years and most recently Family, Farm, & Home for one year in the Fort Wayne area.
Jarred's favorite activity was to play and spend time with his two nieces. Jarred wanted to be his nieces' "favorite uncle." He wanted nothing more than to watch his two nieces grow and build a strong relationship with them.
Jarred is survived by his parents Art and Suzette; brothers Jordan (Regina) & Justin (Alesia); and nieces Eris and Caia.
In lieu of flowers for the memorial, a discretionary memorial donation may be given to Art and Suzette Glaza. In memory of Jarred, please consider becoming a blood donor and/or organ donor.
The family of Jarred Glaza wishes to thank St. Joseph Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne and the ICU Staff for their exceptional care and support. The family would also like to thank Heartland Hospice for all their support during this time.
The memorial service for Jarred will be held at Shabbona United Methodist Church on Feb. 29, 2020. Jarred is being cremated, but there will be a visitation from 9-11 a.m. with service immediately to follow starting at 11 a.m. Pastor Mike Smith of Life Song Church will be officiating.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 17, 2020