Jean Clarice (Jahn) Blacker
Jean Clarice (Jahn) Blacker, 85, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Medilodge of Rochester Hills nursing home.
She was born September 24, 1934, in Huron County, to the late Minnie (Hildebrandt) and Gustav Jahn. She was united in marriage to the late Carl D. Blacker, on Oct. 2, 1954. They were married for 56 years when he passed in January 2011.
Jean kept a journal throughout her adult life and took thousands of photographs, she and Carl had visited 46 of the 50 U.S. States and she had photo albums and trip journals for all of their trips. She was employed at Binder's Pharmacy in Kinde before her retirement.
Jean is survived by three sons, Daniel (Ardith) Blacker of Port Hope, David (Kathleen) Blacker of Sterling Heights, and Edwin (Karla) Blacker of Sevierville, Tennessee, and one daughter, Denise (Victor) Odigie of Auburn Hills; 10 grandchildren, Jerrid (Sarah) Blacker, Robin (Peter) Zajicek, Irene (Justin Akazan) Odigie, Enomhen (Peter Mahnken) Odigie. Victoria Odigie, Jennifer (David) Heimberg, Matthew Blacker, Adam Blacker, Brandie (Michael) Hawkins, and Erica (Scott) Stilson; 11 great-grandchildren and her brother, Gerold (Yvonne) Jahn and sister, Elfreda (Jahn) Bayer.
Arrangements are being handled by the Pixley Funeral Home of Auburn Hills. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be offered to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation; or the American Diabetes Association. www.pixleyfhauburnhills.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 17, 2020