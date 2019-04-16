Services Visitation 1:00 PM Funeral service 2:00 PM Trinity Lutheran Church Elkton , MI View Map Jean Louise Hyttinen

1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Jean Louise Hyttinen, 92, of Lake Twp died Sunday evening, April 14, 2019 in the comfort of her home. Jean was born Jan. 18, 1927 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Elmer and Irene (Hoffman) Hill. After high school she attended Barnes Business School in Denver and then worked for Capital Life Insurance Company. She married Archie Hyttinen on June 5, 1949 in Denver, Colorado. He preceded her in death March 1, 2014. They moved to Michigan in 1952, settling in the Detroit area. She assisted with the family business by keeping the books. Upon retiring in 1989 she moved to their home in Lake Township where she was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed nature, herbology, traveling, and especially attending musical gigs that her husband played in. Jean loved her children without limit. Jean is survived by her children: Douglas of Florida, Patricia of New Mexico, Lawrence of Florida and Katherine of Caseville; and brothers Raymond Hill of Virginia and Robert (Carol) Hill of Texas. She was preceded in death by her son Arthur, and siblings: Al Hill, Irene Roberts, Florence Hill and Tom Hill. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 18 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elkton with Pastor Schwab officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will begin an hour before the service on Thursday. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries